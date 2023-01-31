NZD/USD fails to extend the week-start bearish bias, staying pressured around intraday low. China’s officials NBS Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived stronger in January. Markets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD struggles to justify upbeat China PMI below 0.6500 as risk profile remains sluggish - January 30, 2023
- NZD/USD edges lower past 0.6500 with eyes on China PMI, US CB Consumer Confidence - January 30, 2023
- NZD/USD bears moving in as Wall Street slides into the afternoon trade - January 30, 2023