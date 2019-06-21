NZD/USD struggles to pull away from daily lows set near 0.6550

EUR/USD has been rising extends its gains beyond 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers’ indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well. …
