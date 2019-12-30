NZD/USD retraces the latest gains amid a lack of major catalysts. The weekend news surrounding China has been less impulsive to extend the previous run-up. Monthly Chinese PMIs will be the key to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD struggles to refresh five-month high, China PMIs awaited - December 29, 2019
- Pound Sterling To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Outlook For The Week Ahead - December 29, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downtrending Gann Angle at .6722 Last Potential Resistance Before .6791 Main Top - December 28, 2019