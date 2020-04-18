NZD/USD: Support is seen at 0.5922/20 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850, up on the day. Gilead’s Remdesivir drug has shown encouraging signs in curing COVID-19 patients. The safe-haven dollar was on the back foot also amid hopes for …
