NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, though the downside seems limited. The softer Chinese inflation figures fuel concerns about slowing growth and weighs on the major. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, holds steady above 0.6200 amid weaker USD - April 11, 2023
- NZD/USD: Further weakness should not be ruled out – UOB - April 11, 2023
- NZD/USD drops towards 0.6200 on downbeat China inflation, hawkish Fed bets - April 10, 2023