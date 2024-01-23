NZD/USD ticks higher following the release of domestic inflation figures, albeit lacks follow-through. Hawkish Fed expectations continue to act as a tailwind for the USD and cap the upside for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD surrenders post-CPI modest gains, back below 0.6100 mark - January 23, 2024
- NZD/USD gains ground above 0.6100 following New Zealand CPI data - January 23, 2024
- NZD/USD Analysis Today – 17/01: NZD/USD Eyes Key Support - January 17, 2024