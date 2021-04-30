Analysts at Morgan Stanley offer their short-term outlook on NZD/USD, calling for the upside amid a better appetite for riskier assets. Key quotes “We remain tactically bullish on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: Tactically bullish amid expectations of higher risk asset prices – Morgan Stanley
Analysts at Morgan Stanley offer their short-term outlook on NZD/USD, calling for the upside amid a better appetite for riskier assets. Key quotes “We remain tactically bullish on …