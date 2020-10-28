NZD/USD taking the flack as risk sours

NZD/USD weighed by a stronger greenback and turn in risk appetite, Risk soured overnight and the bird suffered as commodities fell. NZD/USD is trading in early Asia at 0.6638 within a range of 0.6628 …
