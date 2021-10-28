NZD/USD teases bullish flag confirmation below 0.7200, focus on US GDP

NZD/USD grinds higher inside a bullish technical set-up. Record trade deficit, softer ANZ data probed bulls ahead of the key day. Market sentiment sours amid pre-US GDP cautions, central bank moves.
