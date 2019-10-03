EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair defended the widely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD technical analysis: 0.6260/57 probes latest pullback
EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair defended the widely …