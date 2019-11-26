NZD/USD is facing pullback risks after multiple failures at the 100-day MA hurdle. A close above the key average will likely invite stronger buying pressures. The 100-day moving average is the level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: 100-day MA is tough nut to crack - November 25, 2019
- NZD/USD: On the bids around 0.6420 after upbeat NZ retail sales data - November 25, 2019
- NZD/USD near resistance of 0.6450; overdue for a break higher – BNZ - November 25, 2019