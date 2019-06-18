EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: 127% extension comes in at the 0.6270s - June 17, 2019
- NZD/USD clings to 0.6500 despite downbeat New Zealand consumer survey data - June 17, 2019
- NZD/USD: Coming up for air on 0.65 handle and treading water - June 17, 2019