EUR/USD’s recovery attempts from two-year lows of 1.1106 continue to run into resistance just ahead of 1.1140, leaving the pair consolidating in a tight range amid escalating global trade tensions and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD technical analysis: 200-HMA limits immediate upside, 0.6480 gains bears’ attention
EUR/USD’s recovery attempts from two-year lows of 1.1106 continue to run into resistance just ahead of 1.1140, leaving the pair consolidating in a tight range amid escalating global trade tensions and …