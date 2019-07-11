NZD/USD created a bullish outside day on Wednesday. The pullback has ended, but bull reversal depends on today’s close. NZD/USD is mildly bid above 0.6650 at press time, having created a big bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bid after bullish outside, focus on today’s close - July 10, 2019
- NZD/USD holds recent gains above 21-day EMA ahead of second-tier data - July 10, 2019
- NZD/USD jumps to mid-0.66s on fresh USD selloff - July 10, 2019