NZD/USD is extending the two-day winning streak on expectations for a rate cut at Fed’s Oct. 30 meeting. A bullish close above key trendline may remain elusive if the US Nonfarm Payrolls beat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bid for third straight day, teasing falling trendline breakout - October 3, 2019
- NZD/USD stays firm around 0.6300 at the start of NFP day - October 3, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak ISM US Services PMI Will Trigger Resumption of Short-Covering Rally - October 3, 2019