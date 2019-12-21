EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish exhaustion on H1 favors pullback to 0.6580 - December 20, 2019
- NZD/USD Pressured By 50-Hour SMA - December 20, 2019
- NZD/USD struggles to find direction, continues to trade around 0.6600 - December 20, 2019