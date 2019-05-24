EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1180 and could rise well above 1.12, according to technical charts. The pair dropped to 1.1107 yesterday before closing with gains at 1.1182, engulfing the preceding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD technical analysis: Bullish outside day makes today’s close pivotal
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1180 and could rise well above 1.12, according to technical charts. The pair dropped to 1.1107 yesterday before closing with gains at 1.1182, engulfing the preceding …