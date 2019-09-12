NZD/USD technical analysis: Buyers will look for entry beyond 0.6445

NZD/USD registers another bounce off 21-day EMA while staying below four-day-old horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD favors pair’s upside to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day EMA. With the majority …
