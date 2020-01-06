Risk aversion took over the financial world at the end of the week, following news that US President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian forces at Baghdad´s airport.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Falling channel breakout on 1H
Risk aversion took over the financial world at the end of the week, following news that US President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian forces at Baghdad´s airport.