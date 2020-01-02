NZD/USD remains inside the short-term rising channel even if China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than expected in December. July month high acts as immediate upside barrier whereas 61.8% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY Are Coiling Just Off Their Highs - January 1, 2020
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: On the front foot despite soft China data - January 1, 2020
- NZD/USD: New Zealand’s off limits reaction to phase-one/PBOC news ahead of China PMI - January 1, 2020