EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to unleash the next phase of the corrective rally, which began from lows near 1.1027 on Aug. 1. A close above 1.1250 would invalidate bullish exhaustion. Despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD technical analysis: Rejected at 0.6468, looks south
EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to unleash the next phase of the corrective rally, which began from lows near 1.1027 on Aug. 1. A close above 1.1250 would invalidate bullish exhaustion. Despite …