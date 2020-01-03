NZD/USD’s daily chart is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern. Key indicators are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears. NZD/USD is looking south, having carved out a bearish candlestick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Thursday’s drop confirmed bearish Doji reversal - January 2, 2020
- NZD/USD looks for clear direction around 0.6700 as NZ markets open for 2020 - January 2, 2020
- NZD/USD bulls cashing in on daily rally as US dollar firms - January 2, 2020