The New Zealand struggled to break the 0.6890 and 0.6900 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The NZD/USD pair started a downside move and broke the 0.6860 support plus the 50 hourly simple moving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: will further decline continue? - February 21, 2019
- NZD/USD Breakout Occurs - February 21, 2019
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness below 0.6800 handle to reaffirm a near-term trend reversal - February 21, 2019