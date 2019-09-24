EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical levels: Holds below 0.63, focus on today’s close - September 23, 2019
- NZD recovers some of last week’s losses. Euro area PMIs lurch down further, dragging down EUR and global rates - September 23, 2019
- NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.6300 ahead of this week’s critical RBNZ announcements - September 23, 2019