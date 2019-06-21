NZD/USD technological evaluation: Encounters denial near 0.6600 deal with, dip-buying to assist restrict the drawback

The NZD/USD set delayed its current up-move near 61.8% Fibo. degree of the 0.6682-0.6488 current slide as well as broke 4 successive days of winning touch. Nonetheless, the intraday slide currently …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: