NZD/USD testing 0.7350 post-US CPI

NZD/USD trading at two week high. Trump ousting Tillerson weighs on the US Dollar. US inflation data in-line. The NZD/USD is trading at around 0.7333 up 0.52%. The US Dollar is consolidating after being initialy hit by a selling wave on the back of the US …
