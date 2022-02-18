At 11:10 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6713, up 0.0021 or +0.31%. The announcement is providing some relief for higher yield currency investors after a jittery Thursday following exchanges of fire …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Testing Major Retracement Zone at .6710 – .6753 - February 18, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls flirt with monthly high, around 0.6730 amid positive risk tone/weaker USD - February 18, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD tests 200-week MA resistance at 0.6726, outlook bullish - February 18, 2022