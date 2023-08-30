NZD/USD kisses 0.6000 as the US Dollar faces intense selling pressure due to soft labor demand. Easing labor market conditions could allow the Fed to deliver a steady interest rate decision at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD tests 0.6000 as US Dollar dives due to weak US ADP Employment data - August 30, 2023
- Convert Australian Dollar To New Zealand Dollar - August 30, 2023
- Swedish Krona (SEK) to New Zealand Dollar (NZD) exchange rate history - August 30, 2023