The recent sharp drop in the kiwi has attracted the attention of the RBNZ’s Chief Economist Paul Conway who stated that they will be ‘mindful’ of the depreciation going forward. He says the recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: The developments should reinforce Kiwi’s recent bearish trend – MUFG - August 23, 2023
- NZD/USD halts decline at 61.8% fibonacci - August 23, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls approach five-week-old resistance below 0.6000 ahead of US PMI - August 23, 2023