EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, just above the 34-month lows as coronavirus fears dampen the market mood. EZ PMIs for February are set to decline on almost all measures. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: The next support emerges at 0.6270 – UOB - February 21, 2020
- NZD/USD: Another day, another dollar – ANZ - February 21, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: NZD/USD In Impulsive Decline - February 21, 2020