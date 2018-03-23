Kiwi rises 0.24 percent as USD drops on fears of a trade war. Risk aversion and increased demand for Treasuries could cap further gains. The American dollar is trading on the back foot in Asia on fears China will respond to Trump’s tariffs, leading to a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD ticks higher on broad-based USD selling - March 23, 2018
- NZD/USD: bulls need to get above key MAs, lack of conviction - March 22, 2018
- NZD/USD bulls running out of steam at 0.7260 wall - March 22, 2018