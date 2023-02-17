NZD/USD has come a long way since it bottomed out just above 0.55 in mid-October. Economists at ANZ Bank expect to see further moderate NZD/USD strength over 2023. Further NZD str …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to advance nicely over the course of the year – ANZ - February 17, 2023
- NZD/USD prints six-week low near 0.6200 as talks of RBNZ vs. Fed divergence revive - February 17, 2023
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends slide on broad-based US dollar strength, eyes 200-DMA support at 0.6185 - February 16, 2023