Therefore, economists at Westpac expect the NZD/USD pair to hit 0.71 by June. NZD/USD to reach 0.70 during the month ahead “Commodity prices should remain a major source of support this year.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to advance nicely towards 0.71 by June – Westpac - March 22, 2022
- NZD/USD: Upside bias diminished below 0.6840 – UOB - March 22, 2022
- NZD/USD prints fresh day’s low around 0.6870 amid a sell-off in risk-sensitive assets - March 21, 2022