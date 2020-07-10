NZD/USD drops 0.19% today after failing to break above 0.66 on Thursday. Nonetheless, economists at ANZ Bank believe the kiwi will break above the 0.6575 level again and are also looking at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to break the 0.6575 level again – ANZ - July 10, 2020
- NZD/USD turns lower after upbeat New Zealand retail sales data - July 10, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Momentum Shift Could Lead to Test of .6490-.6465 - July 10, 2020