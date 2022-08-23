NZD/USD has slumped below the 0.62 level. Economists at HSBC expect the kiwi to remain on the back foot in the next few weeks. Shorter-term New Zealand-US yield differentials unli …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to come under pressure in the next few weeks – HSBC - August 23, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains downbeat below 0.6200 inside weekly bearish channel - August 23, 2022
- NZD/USD: Solid support lies at 0.6125 – UOB - August 23, 2022