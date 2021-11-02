NZD/USD to correct lower before staging a gradual recovery in 2022 – MUFG

During October the NZD/USD pair jumped from 0.6914 to 0.7149. Economists at MUFG Bank see downside risks initially given rate expectations could correct but RBNZ rate hike plans are set to continue …
