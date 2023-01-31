NZD/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory near 0.6450. The pair is set to extend its decline towards 0.62 in the coming months, economists at Rabobank report. “A strong print for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to dip back to the 0.62 area over coming months – Rabobank - January 31, 2023
- Short GBP/NZD for a move down to POC - January 31, 2023
- NZD/USD drops to over one-week low, breaks through trading range support near mid-0.6400s - January 31, 2023