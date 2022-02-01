NZD/USD to enjoy a gradual increase towards 0.70 by end-2022 – ANZ

The NZD/USD is assumed to appreciate steadily to reach the 0.70 level by the end of the 2022 calendar year, economists at ANZ Bank report. “If New Zealand’s interest rates are higher than other …
