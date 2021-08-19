NZD/USD to extend its fall as RBNZ rate hikes have to wait – ANZ

NZD/USD has dropped below the 0.69 level. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) wants to hike, but if it has to wait, that does not bode well for the kiwi, in the opinion of economists at ANZ Bank.
