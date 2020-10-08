NZD/USD is trading heavily, cementing its position as the weakest G10 currency over the past week. This leg down might extend to the 0.6500 region where more meaningful support resides.” “RBNZ’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to extend the leg down toward the 0.65 area – Westpac - October 8, 2020
- NZD/USD rebounds from over one-week lows, inches back closer to 0.6600 mark - October 8, 2020
- NZD/USD drops as RBNZ’s official talks about negative interest rate - October 7, 2020