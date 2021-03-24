The market had almost forgotten that just like house prices, the kiwi can go down as well as up and the shock is still filtering through, as reported by ANZ Bank. “Selling in the wake of Tuesday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD to free-fall as next support below 0.7000 is miles away – ANZ
The market had almost forgotten that just like house prices, the kiwi can go down as well as up and the shock is still filtering through, as reported by ANZ Bank. “Selling in the wake of Tuesday’s …