Therefore, the NZD/USD is set to surge above the 0.70 level during the next week, analysts at Westpac report. See: NZD/USD has additional support from RBNZ as OCR hikes are still on the table – ANZ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to march forward to beat the 0.70 level – Westpac - August 26, 2021
- NZD/USD has additional support from RBNZ as OCR hikes are still on the table – ANZ - August 26, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears lookout for critical support near 0.6950 - August 25, 2021