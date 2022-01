NZD/USD to plunge towards the 0.6511/6488 zone on a break below 0.6703/6697 – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD is expected to see a clear break of 0.6703/6697 to mark a resumption of the downtrend for a move the lows from August and September 2020 at 0.6511/6488, analysts at Credit Suisse report.

