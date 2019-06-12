Analysts at BNZ, trimmed their NZD optimism for the second half, given the escalation of US-China trade wars. They now see NZD/USD as largely confined within 0.65-0.69, but with downside risk still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD to remain within 0.65-0.69 with downside risks – BNZ
Analysts at BNZ, trimmed their NZD optimism for the second half, given the escalation of US-China trade wars. They now see NZD/USD as largely confined within 0.65-0.69, but with downside risk still …