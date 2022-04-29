It is a story of USD strength at the moment. However, economists at ANZ Bank expect NZD/USD to move back higher later in the year. “We view the USD as overvalued based on our fair value estimate, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to reverse its bearish trend later in the year – ANZ - April 29, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 0.6530 - April 28, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls face a wall of resistance around 1.0960-1.1000 - April 28, 2022