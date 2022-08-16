NZD/USD to rise towards 0.66 by year-end – Westpac

Economists at Westpac expect that safe-haven demand will give way to a period of US dollar weakness over the year ahead, with a related rise in the New Zealand dollar and other commodity currencies.
