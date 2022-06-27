NZD/USD has found dcent support at 0.62. Economists at Westpac expect the pair to range between the latter and the 0.66 mark multi-week. “NZD/USD has established decent support around 0.62 over the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to see a period of ranging between 0.62 and 0.66 – Westpac - June 27, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Daily Outlook FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Daily Outlook - June 27, 2022
- Dollar Down over Recession Fears - June 27, 2022