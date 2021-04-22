NZD/USD to see further gains towards the 0.7300 level – Westpac

The NZD/USD pair is poised to test 0.7230, a break then targeting 0.7270, if risk sentiment remains elevated, economists at Westpac report. “Having broken above the key 0.7100 level last week, NZD/USD …
