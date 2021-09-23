NZD/USD remains in downward corrective mode, the next downside targets being 0.6990 and 0.6945.” “Weighing on the NZD recently have been a risk-averse global backdrop, a stronger US dollar reflecting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to suffer further falls to the 0.6945 mark – Westpac - September 23, 2021
- NZD/USD looks poised to challenge 0.6950 – UOB - September 23, 2021
- Loonie Soars on Canadian CPI Spike, Outperforms - September 22, 2021