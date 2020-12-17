NZD/USD touches new multi-year highs above 0.7160 boosted by upbeat NZ data

NZD/USD is posting strong gains ahead of US data. Upbeat GDP figures from New Zealand provided a boost to NZD. US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 90.00. After closing the day …
